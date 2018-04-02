DZIARNOWSKI, Helene (Klatik)

Of Tonawanda Township, March 31, 2018, wife of the late Norbert L. Dziarnowski; dear mother of Michael N., Suzanne (late Richard) Bula, Mark (Patricia) Dziarnowski and Camille Bridenbaker; loving grandmother of Joelle (Brian) McCormack, Dawn (Brett) VeRost, Adam Dziarnowski and great-grandmother of Karina, Gabriella, Paige, Carson, Shane and Trey. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday 3-7 PM, where funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com