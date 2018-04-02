DARFLER, Holly B. (Wynkoop)

Of Porter Corners, NY, March 27, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY, born in Kenmore, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Betty Wynkoop. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Mark (Cindy) Wynkoop. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Clifford C. Darlfer Jr. of Porter Corners, NY; two brothers, Jay Wynkoop and Kirk (Judy) Wynkoop; one sister, Joy (Hailey) LaPine; one stepdaughter, Karen L. Darfler; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A Committal Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of FLYNN BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.