In this edition of the Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester from Buffalo Sports Page analyze Jay Skurski's latest mock draft.

Rundown

0:00 Mock drafts are fun to look at

2:20 Jay's rundown of the top 5 picks.

4:00 The price of trading up is high.

6:40 Rosen at 5 to Denver would be interesting.

8:13 Bills probably talked to Colts about No. 3

10:18 Two-Minute Drill: Would moving up for Allen be a reach?