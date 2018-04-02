College Power 10: Our weekly ranking of the best in WNY collegiate athletics

Share this article

Ricardo Ruiz Martinez set the Daemen men's tennis record for singles victories in a season this week. (Photo courtesy of Daemen Athletics)

The College Power 10 ranks the top performers each week in Western New York collegiate athletics.

1. Ricardo Ruiz Martinez: The junior  set a Daemen men's tennis record for singles victories in a season, winning for the 14th time in the Wildcats' 8-1 loss to Southern New Hampshire. Ruiz Martinez defeated Ricardo Marreiros in three sets to earn his sixth victory in his last seven matches.

2. University at Buffalo women's tennis: The Bulls won their eighth straight, sweeping Bowling Green, 7-0.. The Falcons entered the match undefeated in the Mid-American Conference. UB is now 11-3 overall and in first place in the MAC at 4-0.

3. Jen Reininger: The Canisius women's lacrosse midfielder scored in double overtime to give the Golden Griffins a 10-9 victory against Iona. Reininger scored four goals in the game. The final tally capped a comeback for the Griffs, who scored the final four goals of regulation.

4. Connor Fields: The Albany lacrosse attackman and Bishop Timon graduate was named to Inside Lacrosse's midseason All-America first team. Fields is leading Division I lacrosse in points per game (6.44), totaling 26 goals and 32 assists. For the first time in his collegiate career Fields missed a game. He suffered a sprained right knee against UMass-Lowell on March 24. Fields reinjured the knee in a 14-6 win over Harvard and was not in uniform for Saturday's 13-7 win over Stone Brook, which was played before 4,044, the third largest home crowd for a home lacrosse came in Albany history. The Great Danes (10-0), the only undefeated NCAA Division I team were ranked No. 1 in the most recent national poll.

5. Chad Steinwachs: The Baldwin Wallace attackman and Williamsville North graduate was named the Ohio Athletic Conference's Player of the Week breaking two school records in the Yellow Jackets' victory against Muskingum. Steinwachs set school bests for single-game assists (seven) and points (11) in the 29-4 victory.

6. Brent Morgan and Danny Gianniny: The pair of St. Bonaventure golfers both earned honors from the Atlantic 10 this week. Morgan was named the conference's Player of the Week after finishing second at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate. Gianniny earned A-10 Rookie of the Week honors for a second straight week and the fourth time this season after finishing tied for 26th at the same event.

7. Canisius men's lacrosse: Connor Kearnan and Mathieu Boissonneault each notched eight points in the Golden Griffins' 16-5 victory overt Marist. The win pushed the Griffs to 2-0 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and was the team's season high for goals.

8. Christian Nizamis: The senior Niagara golfer finished tied for fifth at the Lehigh Valley Collegiate Invitational. He was the best in the field after 18 holes, golfing a 69 (-3) in the first round.

9. Sarah Couperus: The Fredonia track and field senior won the women's high jump at the Geneseo Early-Season Invitational. Her jump of 5 feet, 2 1/2 inches was among the sixth-best in the Blue Devils' record book.

10. Nate Oats: The UB men's basketball coach was named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Award and the Hugh Durham Award. The Skip Prosser Award is given to the coaches "who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who also display moral integrity off of it as well." The Hugh Durham Award is given to the top mid-major coach.

Honorable Mention:

  • Medaille men's lacrosse's Tyler Fales and Shawn Barbalato each scored six goals in the Mavericks' 16-11 victory over La Roche.
  • St. Bonaventure baseball took two out of three games in an A-10 series with UMass, including a 12-inning victory on Saturday.
  • Buffalo State men's hockey forward Vadim Vasjonkin was chosen to represent his home country of Estonia in the IIHF Division I Group B World Championships from April 22-28.
  • St. Bonaventure softball swept a doubleheader from Canisius.

