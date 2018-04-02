Channel 4 hires new sports reporter from Elmira to replace Shannon Shepherd

It didn't take long for WIVB-TV (Channel 4) to find the replacement for sports reporter and anchor Shannon Shepherd.

Jenna Harner will arrive shortly from WENY in Elmira, where she has been the sports director for almost two years. An Ithaca College graduate, Harner played lacrosse there. She is originally from Connecticut.

Shepherd left a few weeks ago for Fox Sports San Diego. She told Channel 4 colleagues she is expected to work behind-the-scenes as a producer rather than have an on-air role.

It could become confusing during news conferences if players or coaches call on "Jenna" to ask a question. Harner will become the second Jenna to work in a local TV sports department. Jenna Callari is a sports reporter and anchor at WKBW-TV (Channel 7). (The six men in the three sports department at the local network affiliates all have different first names.)

Channel 4 also recently hired two Western New York natives as reporters. Chris Horvatits is from Lancaster. He is an Oswego State graduate who most recently worked in Rochester. Kelsey Anderson is from Orchard Park. She is an Ithaca College graduate who most recently worked at an Idaho station.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com