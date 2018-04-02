Buffalo man arrested after allegedly bringing shotgun to barbershop

A Buffalo man was charged with brandishing a shotgun at a Main Street barbershop on Friday night, according to a Buffalo police report.

Kenneth N. Robinson, 48, of Hamlin Road, was arrested just before 8 p.m. at Main and West Oakwood Place, according to the report.

Robinson was accused of entering the barbershop and displaying what appeared to be a shotgun, according to the report. The victim disarmed Robinson and punched him in the face, which was described in the police report as an act of self defense.

Robinson was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. He was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.