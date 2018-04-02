Bruckner named National Grid's New York president

National Grid has a new head of its New York state business.

The utility promoted John Bruckner to New York president. He most recently served as National Grid's executive vice president of network operations.

Bruckner succeeds Kenneth D. Daly, who is moving up to chief operating officer for National Grid's U.S. electricity business, after seven years as New York state president.

Bruckner will oversee National Grid’s regulated businesses that provide electricity service to 1.6 million customers in upstate New York and natural gas service to 2.3 million customers in upstate New York, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens and Long Island.

Bruckner graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and has a master’s degree in business administration from New York Institute of Technology.