BROWN, Dolores "Dolly"

Of Hamburg, March 31, 2018. Daughter of the late Arthur and Hazel Brown; sister of the late Alice Volk, Barbara Brown, Rosetta St. Martin and Arthur Brown, Jr.; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Tuesday from 2-5 PM, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery on Wednesday at 1 PM. Ms. Brown was a member of St. James UCC. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com