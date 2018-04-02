BPO concert showcases rising stars Tessa Lark, Ward Stare

Violinist Tessa Lark, in 2014, won the prestigious Naumburg International Violin Award. But she stays in touch with her roots, which are Appalachian. Lark is from Kentucky, and she loves playing bluegrass. She plays frequently with fiddler Mark O'Connor, and is included in his CD "MOC4," released in 2014. Whatever she plays sounds beautiful: She has on loan the 1683 Stradivari violin once owned by the great violinist Josef Gingold.

Lark is flying into Buffalo to join the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for the melodious violin concerto of Antonin Dvorak. On the podium will be guest conductor Ward Stare. Stare, 35, is music director of the Rochester Philharmonic, which seems to be getting back on its feet after financial difficulties several years ago. In December 2017, he made his debut conducting the Metropolitan Opera, conducting "The Merry Widow." The New York Times praised him as "lilting and relaxed, never too syrupy."

Lark's performance is the centerpiece of a concert that begins with Smetana's Three Dances from "The Bartered Bride" and ends with Schubert's Symphony No. 4, "Tragic."

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with Tessa Lark: 10:30 a.m. April 6 and 8 p.m. April 7 at Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets are $29-$84. Call 885-5000 or visit bpo.org.