[BN] Blitz newsletter: Jim Kelly continues to progress in recovery from surgery

While Jim Kelly is expected to remain in a New York hospital for at least two weeks after undergoing 12 hours of surgery Wednesday to reconstruct his entire upper jaw following a recurrence of oral cancer, family members have provided encouraging updates on his condition.

The Hall of Fame quarterback is unable to speak but used a wipe board to thank supporters for their prayers and offer "Happy Easter" wishes in a post Sunday on his daughter's Instagram page. Erin Kelly also reported that her father "took his first steps since surgery."

Gronk saga: So long as Tom Brady doesn't retire, Rob Gronkowski is "pretty certain" he won't either, according to an ESPN report. But the All-Pro tight end's wavering commitment since the end of last season may be a source of frustration for coach Bill Belichick.

