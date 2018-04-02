Bills LB coach Bob Babich to present Brian Urlacher for HOF induction

Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich will serve as the presenter for Brian Urlacher's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4.

Babich coached Urlacher in various capacities from 2004 to 2012 with the Chicago Bears. During that time, Babich was linebackers coach, assistant head coach, and defensive coordinator.

Under Babich's guidance, Urlacher was named 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“I am so humbled by the offer that Brian gave me to present him,” Babich, who is entering his second season on Sean McDermott's coaching staff, said in a comment distributed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “He is such a good guy and was such a good player, but even more so than that, he was a great person to be around.”

On Aug. 3, Babich and the presenters for the other inductees participate in in the gold jacket presentation at the annual Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Presenters place the gold jackets on the respective enshrinees at center stage.

They're also featured in video presentations to introduce each enshrinee at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 4, and join them on the stage for the unveiling of their bronze bust.