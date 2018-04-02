Bills free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews reportedly visits Patriots

Bills free agent wide receiver Jordan Matthews visited the Patriots on Monday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Matthews previously visited the Cardinals and Packers.

Matthews was limited to 10 games last season with the Bills and proved to be a nonfactor for a team that never found the help at receiver it needed after trading away Sammy Watkins. Matthews caught only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. Matthews had knee and ankle surgeries during the season after being placed on injured reserve.

He was acquired from the Eagles in the preseason in a deal that sent Ronald Darby to Philadelphia.