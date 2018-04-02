Bills begin offseason workouts April 16

The Buffalo Bills will begin voluntary offseason workouts April 16, the NFL announced Monday.

Their organized team activity (OTA) sessions, which are also voluntary, are scheduled for May 22-24, May 29-31 and June 4-7.

The Bills' mandatory minicamp, their final team workouts before training camp begins in late July, is set for June 12-14.

The dates of each NFL team's post-draft rookie minicamps will be announced at a later date.