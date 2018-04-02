Bar-Bill presents plans for a new Old Red Mill Inn

The Old Red Mill Inn farmhouse is beginning its transformation to a new restaurant with a familiar name.

Clark Crook, owner of the Bar-Bill Tavern in East Aurora, is moving ahead with plans to open a second location, Bar-Bill Northtowns, in Clarence on the site of the Old Red Mill Inn property at 8326 Main St.

The Old Red Mill Inn closed in 2015.

Crook said the original 1858 farmhouse will be preserved and restored and many of the outer buildings that had been added on over the years, will be removed.

Crook spoke to the Clarence Town Board last week as he and Michael Berger, an architect from Sutton Architecture, presented the first draft plans to update the historic site. Crook said they hope to have the restaurant open by spring 2019.

The Town Board sent the project to the Planning Board for further review.