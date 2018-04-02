Author of New Yorker 'garbage plate' article tries to clean up mess she made

Buffalo and Rochester culinary defenders can put down their (pitch)forks: The author of the New Yorker "garbage plate" article has apologized.

Elizabeth Barber on Saturday posted a piece on the magazine's website about a "Buffalo City Fair" event in Brooklyn that cited garbage plates as an example of Buffalo cuisine. She couldn't have stirred up a bigger food fight if she had said wings are meant to be dipped in ranch dressing.

Rochester, of course, is the birthplace of the garbage plate. So Barber's error drove people from both ends of Western New York to social media to criticize the story.

Now Barber, a SUNY Geneseo graduate, has offered a mea culpa for the mistake.

She wrote on Twitter that she will be Rochester soon for an alumni event and she's ready for whatever negative reaction comes her way. And she said she's sorry for leaving Rochester out of the piece.

"The article was about an event for Buffalo, no disrespect for Rochester intended!" Barber tweeted.

I'll be back in Rochester in 2 weeks, for SUNY Geneseo alumni things, if anyone would like to greet me with pitchforks! — Elizabeth Barber (@ElizabethKateri) April 1, 2018