ANTONUCCI - Joseph J., Sr. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest April 1, 2018, beloved husband of Kathleen J. (nee Draudt) Antonucci; devoted father of Joseph J. (Christina) Antonucci Jr.; cherished Poppy of Louis; loving son of the late Anthony and Angeline Antonucci; dear brother of Florence (Jorge) Campos, Marie Antonucci, Anthony (Carolyn) Antonucci and Carolyn (James) Blose; also survived by loving and supportive in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com