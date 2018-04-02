Amherst man suffers serious head injury crashing into tree

An 18-year-old driver suffered a serious head injury when he crashed into a tree Sunday night in Amherst, police said.

The one-vehicle crash happened at 11:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Capen Boulevard, north of Kenmore Avenue and two blocks east of Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Police withheld the man's name pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police ask anyone who may have information to call the department at (716) 689-1311.