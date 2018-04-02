Alden woman charged in burglary, check forgery cases

An Alden woman faces check forgery, burglary and petit larceny charges in connection with three separate incidents, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Sarah Koch, 36, was arrested last Tuesday after investigations involving Alden State Bank and a home on Four Rod Road in Alden, the Sheriff's Office said.

For the incident involving the bank, Koch was accused of possessing $440 in forged checks and charged with three counts of possessing a forged instrument and petit larceny.

A chainsaw and a diamond ring were reported missing after a burglary at the Alden home, which resulted in two counts of burglary and two more petit larceny counts against Koch, the Sheriff's Office said.

Koch was released following her arraignment, authorities said.