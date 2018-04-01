Zhang finishes fifth in youth golf at Augusta

Nine-year-old Lily Zhang of Williamsville finished fifth among 10 golfers in her age group Sunday in the national Drive Chip & Putt national finals Sunday morning at August National in Georgia, site of this week's Masters.

Eighty youngsters competed, 10 in each of four age groups for boys and for girls.

Zhang finished with 18 points. Ten of her points came in the drive portion of the contest where she had longest drive. She had four points in each of the chipping and putting segments.

Ella June Hannant of Pike, N.C., was the overall winner among girls 7-9 with 25 points. She led in putting worth 10 points and second in driving for nine points and six for chipping.

Drive Chip & Putt was shown on the golf channel and contestants will have free admission for the Masters practice round today at August National.