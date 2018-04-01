West Side woman beaten, held for an hour in violent assault

A West Side woman told police a man who is stalking her held her against her will for more than an hour late Saturday while punching her in the face and upper body and breaking her phone so that she couldn't call for help.

The woman said the incident began around 8 p.m. Saturday after the man forced his way into her Plymouth Avenue home, according to a Buffalo Police report.

The report doesn't say whether the two had a current or previous relationship, but the victim told police she was afraid of the man.

She said he broke her bed and phone and repeatedly punched her in the face, neck and shoulders whenever she tried to leave. The report doesn't say why the man ultimately let her go.

No arrest has been made but an investigation into the incident continues.