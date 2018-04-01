USS Little Rock departs Montreal after ice forced a three-month stay

The USS Little Rock has finally left for its home port in Florida after historically wintry conditions forced the ship to spend an extra three months in Montreal.

The Little Rock, which was commissioned Dec. 16 at Canalside, left Buffalo five days later for the Welland Canal and the St. Lawrence Seaway before arriving in Montreal in late December.

But record-cold temperatures left the seaway blocked by ice. The $440 million warship and its crew of 72 finally were able to depart Saturday, according to the Canadian Press.

The news likely was cheered by residents of condominiums located near its Montreal berth who had complained about the noise produced by the generators that powered the ship.

The Little Rock will continue east on the seaway before heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The voyage to Florida is expected to take a few weeks.