MLK Business District on Fillmore has a new look

The MLK Business District has undergone a face-lift.

Four buildings along Fillmore Avenue – including one apartment – received improvements, such as new lighting, doors, roofs, windows, signs, and, for the flat, a new kitchen.

The streetscape now features portraits of African-American leaders on banners placed on street poles along Fillmore Avenue from East Ferry Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The revitalization, which was done in two phases, was made possible by a $300,000 grant from the Housing Trust Fund for the New York Main Street Better Buffalo Fund. The money was awarded to the Community Action Organization of Erie County.

CAO has applied for an additional $500,000 to revitalize more businesses along Fillmore Avenue.