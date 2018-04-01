Teen in Silver Creek charged with injuring man with box cutter

A 19-year-old man is accused of cutting a 26-year-old man with a box cutter following a confrontation late Saturday in Silver Creek, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The fight took place around 11 p.m. after the older man confronted the teenager, who was sitting in a vehicle parked on Rix Place in the village. The younger man then cut the older man, who was treated at Lake Shore Health Care Center in Irving.

The Sheriff's Office did not detail the injuries or describe the relationship, if any, between the two men or what prompted the fight.

The 19-year-old was not identified, possibly because he could be eligible for youthful offender status. He is charged with second-degree assault, was arraigned in Silver Creek Village Court and remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 property bond.