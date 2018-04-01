Sports memorabilia – possibly stolen – found in park woods

A resident taking photographs in a wooded area of the Niagara Town Park stumbled across a stash of what could be stolen sports memorabilia recently, town police reported.

The man told police he was walking through the Lockport Road park on March 24 when he came upon the items. Most of the items had been autographed by various pro sports figures, including Ryan Miller, Jim Kelly, Frank Reich, Chad Pennington, Antowain Smith and Thomas Smith.

The stash included hats, photographs and even a goalie mask signed by Miller, and footballs signed by Kelly and Reich. A Kelly bobblehead doll was also recovered from the scene, along with numerous Zippo lighters.

Police are attempting to identify the rightful owner of the property.