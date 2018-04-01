Sister Ann Frances Hemberger, 82, Catholic school teacher and principal

Feb. 20, 1935 – Dec. 12, 2017

Sister Ann Frances Hemberger, a Catholic school teacher and principal, died Dec. 12 in the St. Mary Center. She was 82.

Born in Buffalo, Carol Ann Hemberger entered the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur after earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Rosary Hill College, now Daemen College, in 1956.

Sister Ann Frances began her career as a junior high teacher at Annunciation School in Buffalo and St. John the Baptist School in the Town of Tonawanda.

She completed a master’s degree at St. Bonaventure University in 1968, then returned to St. John the Baptist School as principal. She went on to serve as principal at St. Paul’s School in Kenmore, Mount St. Mary Academy in the Town of Tonawanda and St. John’s School in Lockport.

She later became coordinator of the parish outreach program at St. John the Baptist Church in Tonawanda, primarily assisting the poor, then became a substance abuse counselor at the Monsignor Carr Institute in Buffalo. In 1990, Bishop Edward Head named her to lead a 14-member Task Force on Chemical Dependency.

Survivors include nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the St. Mary Center Chapel, 241 Lafayette Ave.