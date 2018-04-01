Sign-up underway for trivia competition to aid International Institute

Businesses, organizations, agencies, schools, universities and groups of friends will compete in the International Institute of Buffalo's annual global trivia competition, Community WorldQuest.

The event, which will pit 25 teams against each other for prizes and bragging rights, will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 8 in the Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College. Topics will include culture and world religions, cuisine and travel, history and geography, current events, pop culture, sports and music.

The fast-paced, fun global trivia game draws civic-minded, globally aware and well-traveled people to support the 100-year-old International Institute of Buffalo. Registration for a team of six is $210; cost is $120 for the first six schools to sign up. Admission for spectators is $10.

For more information, contact May Shogan at mshogan@iibuff.org, 883-1900, ext. 321.