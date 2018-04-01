Sabres' Victor Antipin out indefinitely with concussion, broken nose following hit

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Victor Antipin has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be out indefinitely after taking a hard hit from behind Saturday night against Nashville and being stretchered off the ice.

The Sabres announced Sunday that Antipin also suffered facial lacerations, a broken nose and dental injuries. He will travel with the team from Nashville on Sunday. The Sabres do not have practice and face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday night.

While the team did not specify a timetable, it's entirely possible Antipin's season is over as there are only four games left in the regular season.

Nashville veteran Scott Hartnell pounded Antipin and the Buffalo rookie went face-first into the glass. He dropped to the ground on his stomach and did not move. Sabres goalie Chad Johnson waved to medical teams and the stretcher was immediately called for. Antipin's head and neck were stabilized and he was wheeled away as the crowd applauded.

The play came with 5:51 left in the second period and Buffalo trailing, 4-3. Hartnell was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct and the Sabres scored three goals on the ensuing power play en route to a 7-4 win.

Hartnell may not be facing further supplemental discipline from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The Predators are in Tampa for a game tonight against the Lightning and there has been no word of any hearing at mid-afternoon. That notification would be provided before a player's next game.