Robbers take Air Jordan sneakers, shoot victim with flare gun

Robbers dressed in black stole a pair of Nike Air Jordan sneakers from their victim before shooting him with a flare gun early Easter morning on the city's near East Side, Buffalo police said.

The victim, whose age and address weren't provided, told Northeast District officers he was on Goulding Avenue, near Humboldt Parkway, at 2:50 a.m. Sunday when unknown men used force to steal his sneakers. One of the thieves then shot him in his left leg with a flare gun, causing a severe burn and pain. The victim was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

He was not able to provide a detailed description of his assailants to police.