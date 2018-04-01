Police use Taser after man sprays them with green liquid

A 40-year-old Niagara Falls man was tased and arrested Friday afternoon following a scuffle in a plaza parking lot in which he reportedly sprayed a green liquid at Niagara Falls police officers.

A man was reported to be looking into cars and acting strangely in the lot at Military Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard around noon Friday. Officers said that when they approached the man, he threw something at Officer David Bower, then began squirting a green liquid from a spray bottle at the officers.

The officers subdued the man, identified as Jonathan Soto of Niagara Street, and said the liquid appeared to be cleaning solution.

An employee from nearby Supermarket Liquors told the officers that Soto had shoplifted miniature bottles of rum, which police found and returned. Soto was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, two counts of disorderly conduct and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He also was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries following his arrest.