Orchard Park Police spend Easter morning on DWI damage control

While some people found Easter eggs Sunday morning, one Orchard Park household discovered a vehicle sitting in its front yard.

Orchard Park Police reported that at about 4:30 a.m. a vehicle driven by Alex Depew, 30, of East Aurora left the pavement on East Webster Road, hit two street signs and knocked a fire hydrant out of the ground before coming to a stop on the lawn.

Police said Depew appeared intoxicated, a condition reportedly confirmed by a breathalyzer test that showed his BAC at 0.30 percent, close to four times the legal limit. Depew was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, moving from lane unsafely and consumption of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.

At about that same time, another officer observed a southbound vehicle swerving on Route 219 before it sideswiped a guardrail. The driver, Donna M. Ewing, 53, of Orchard Park failed field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DWI, police said. She also was charged with driving on the shoulder and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.