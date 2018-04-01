Morning fire in Niagara Falls destroys vacant house

An early morning fire on Willow Avenue between 13th and 15th streets in Niagara Falls destroyed a vacant house on Easter Sunday morning, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported in the 2 1/2-story wood frame building at 1325 Willow Ave. at 8:36 a.m. when several people called 911, the spokesman said.

Five engines, one ladder truck and a heavy rescue, along with an investigator, a battalion chief and Niagara Falls Fire Chief Thomas Colangelo, responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. Crews began to clear the scene at about 11 a.m., the spokesman said, although investigators remained on the scene longer.

Heat from the raging fire damaged at least one neighboring structure. The vacant house was assessed at $27,000, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire will be determined in the coming days.