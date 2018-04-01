Letter: Expanding bridge plaza will harm local residents

Expanding bridge plaza will harm local residents

The issue of the expansion of the Peace Bridge truck plaza was back on the front page of The News recently, promoted by Rep. Brian Higgins and Rep. Chris Collins. Another municipality, Grand Island, recently passed an ordinance prohibiting idling trucks. It seems that our elected officials, with the exception of Niagara District Council Member David Rivera, are in favor of more incursions of trucks into our densely populated neighborhoods, with no economic benefit to our community.

The entire West Side of Buffalo has been adversely affected for years by diesel emissions. My question to Higgins and Collins: What is the plan and what role will the community have in decision making? I hope you let us know sooner rather than later. Our health depends on it!

Elizabeth Murphy

Buffalo