Jim Kelly endured nearly a 12-hour surgery Wednesday to treat the recurrence of his oral cancer.

Jill Kelly: 'Watching Jim go through this is far more difficult than I can describe'

Jill Kelly, the wife of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, provided an update on Jim's condition late Saturday night.

Jim Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery Wednesday following a recurrence of oral cancer and had his entire upper jaw reconstructed.

He is expected to remain in a New York hospital for at least two weeks and is using a feeding tube.

Despite the difficult times, Jim Kelly still managed to send a "Happy Easter" message via his daughter's Instagram account. Erin Kelly reported that her father "took his first steps since surgery" on Sunday.

