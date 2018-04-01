Jill Kelly: 'Watching Jim go through this is far more difficult than I can describe'
Jill Kelly, the wife of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, provided an update on Jim's condition late Saturday night.
Jim Kelly underwent 12 hours of surgery Wednesday following a recurrence of oral cancer and had his entire upper jaw reconstructed.
He is expected to remain in a New York hospital for at least two weeks and is using a feeding tube.
DAY 3...ICU Better than yesterday, but a lot more healing needed. The doctors told us what to expect, but nothing could have prepared us. It wasn’t only the cancerous tumor and lymph nodes that had to be removed... Jim’s entire upper jaw has been reconstructed (using his left femur bone, etc.) due to radiation damage from his previous cancer treatment. He can’t talk... But he can write...THANK GOD for wipe boards. Watching Jim go through this is far more difficult than I can describe. But, like wipe board messages, we Praise God for everything. Every breath. Every tear. Every struggle. Every small step of victory. It’s all in His hands. Thank you for praying!
Despite the difficult times, Jim Kelly still managed to send a "Happy Easter" message via his daughter's Instagram account. Erin Kelly reported that her father "took his first steps since surgery" on Sunday.
