House sells for $1.3 million in Clarence's Spaulding Lake subdivision

A founder of a safety equipment company in Buffalo has paid nearly $1.3 million for a residence in Spaulding Lake in Clarence.

Charles J. "Chuck" Vallone Sr., the retired co-founder of DiVal Safety Equipment, and his wife, Jane, paid $1.28 million for the 6,720-square-foot home on Rockledge Drive, according to the deed.

The Vallones bought the house, assessed at $1.18 million, from Jody C. Madigan, a former executive with Seneca Gaming Corporation, and his wife, Jennifer.

Vallone co-founded DiVal, a distributor of safety equipment and other industrial products, in 1977. He retired in 1997, according to a 2004 company profile, and his son, Charles "C.J." Vallone Jr., is now president.

The house has five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms, property records show. A real estate listing highlights the wine and movie theater rooms, kitchen with Viking stove and Sub-Zero refrigerator and backyard with glamour pool.