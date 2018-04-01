Hey, New Yorker magazine: Good luck finding a garbage plate in Buffalo

A heaping plateful of Twitter users from Buffalo and Rochester say a New Yorker magazine article about the region's culinary specialties is garbage.

"What Brooklyn Sees in Buffalo" takes a downstater's view of the food and culture of Western New York. The article, served with a dollop of condescension, is centered around a visit to an event called the "Buffalo City Fair" that was meant to promote our city's cuisine and neighborliness to expats and Brooklynites alike.

“It’s like an affordable Brooklyn,” one man said at a recent event featuring garbage plates, cheap beer, and other western New York cuisine. https://t.co/s9mQbdllNr — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 31, 2018

For some unknown reason, however, the organizers included "garbage plates" with the wings, beef on weck and loganberry served at the event.

Come again? Garbage plates are a delicacy of Rochester and are almost impossible to find in Buffalo. Originated at Nick Tahou Hots fast-food restaurant, they usually have hot dogs or some other meat piled on top of home fries, macaroni salad and/or another starch and covered with a spicy meat sauce and optional onions and mustard. (It's an acquired taste.)

The New Yorker article referred to them as a treasured late-night food of "Western New York" but never mentioned Rochester and spent the rest of the article talking about what makes Buffalo Buffalo.

Saying garbage plates are from Buffalo is like saying beef on weck is from Rochester or New York-style cheesecake is from Hartford. (The article, apparently written by a New Yorker fact checker, also commits the cardinal sin of misspelling the name of Labatt's beer.)

As you can imagine, this prompted a polite and restrained response on Twitter from Rochesterians and Buffalonians who are familiar with the two cities' cuisine.

Garbage Plate is Rochester not Buffalo. Buffalo is wings. And Mighty Taco

Get it right New Yorker — TUCK! (@TUCKsez) March 31, 2018

"Greetings, people of Western New York State, I am here to sample your local .. cuisine." pic.twitter.com/F6Pg0M52p0 — Matt 🛡🛡🛡🛡 (@MattShields08) March 31, 2018

Rochester's minor-league baseball team, which has changed its name to the Plates once to honor the dish, said the New Yorker struck out on this one.

"Next week we head to Syracuse, to try the @GeneseeBrewery Cream Ale" - @NewYorker probably https://t.co/ZMX5Cbpnc0 — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) April 1, 2018

Even the Democrat & Chronicle of Rochester weighed in on the food fight.