Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 23.

ALDEN

• 809 West Gebhard Lane, Bruce E. Pfender; Pamela C. Scrivener to Jennefer M. Bojt; Matthew D. Bojt, $252,000.

AMHERST

• 187 Roxbury Park, First Niagara Bank NA Suc; Keybank NA to Elizabeth M. Canella; Joseph P. Canella, $509,900.

• 56 Lily Brooke Court, Robin Kramer; Daniel Penberthy to David A. Gorlewski; Julie A. Gorlewski, $294,477.

• 66 Bramble Road, Thomas J. Navarro; Tracy L. Navarro to Mandy H. Flor; Maximilian K. Flor, $277,500.

• 396 Sherbrooke Ave., Jacqueline J. Goergen; Joseph G. Goergen II to Timothy L. Krisher, $247,500.

• 179 Sundown, Jason M. Fronden; Tina M. Fronden to Michael Holt; Jessica Szalasny, $245,000.

• 280 Cottonwood Drive, Kathleen A. Packard; Mark B. Packard to Casey A. Edmonds; Michael B. Edmonds, $241,000.

• 80 West Maplemere Road, Christiana Trust Tr; Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Carmen Y. Billups; Edward L. Billups Jr., $235,000.

• 161 Foxpoint W, Karen A. Alfasso; Sidney L. Alfasso to Earl Harrison; Esther M. Harrison, $231,000.

• 2751 Dodge Road, Michael E. Haag to David L. Webb; Jennifer B. Webb, $225,000.

• 6164 Main St., Leemilts Petroleum to Gramax, $219,522.

• 114 Glenhaven Drive, Don Clough; Erica Clough to Zhi Zhao, $210,000.

• 2797 Tonawanda Creek Road, Patricia A. Poliniak; Walter J. Poliniak to Kaitlin Shoemaker, $198,000.

• 32 Empress Drive, Belle E. Debruin to John H. Leitten Jr., $195,000.

• 311 Getzville Road, Gregg Prieto; Patricia H. Prieto to Lori Haisch; Richard Haisch, $195,000.

• 399 Mt Vernon Road, Leonard J. Simms to Brian M. Dixon, $185,000.

• 726 Campbell Boulevard, Casey A. Edmonds; Michael B. Edmonds to Jennifer L. Siefert; John P. Siefert II, $180,000.

• 72 Das Court, Erwin F. Hetzelt Jr.; Hetzelt Erwin Francis Jr to Leonora Galmbacher; Rose Hennessy, $167,000.

• 357 Bernhardt Drive, Adam G. Skonieczki; Shayna B. Skonieczki to Effat Behinaein; Aref Ramyar, $160,250.

• 4220 Harlem Road, Elenor C. Valente; Elenor Carey Valente to Buffalo Empire, $160,000.

• 1155 Youngs Rd Unit B, Carol A. Nunes to Mary Ellen Goupil, $155,000.

• 69 Yorktown Road, Kenneth F. Kobylanski; Lynn Marie Kobylanski to Katelyn Rinaldi; Jeffrey D. Szatkowski, $145,000.

• 54 Presidio Place, Christopher J. Obrien; Gregory Wolf to Wayne Voss, $137,000.

• 400 West Ave Unit, Cynthia M. Juzdowski; Michael T. Juzdowski to Megan M. Igoe, $120,000.

• 56 Spruce Road, Yafay Property to Hai A. Nguyen; Lan T. Pham, $110,000.

• 465 Hopkins Rd Unit 3, Doris F. Stewart to Peter J. Geraci Tr.; Geraci Susan A Ben, $93,500.

• 26 Evans St., Dombrowski Richard J Est; Mark A. Worrell to Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group, $79,713.

• 4375 Bailey Ave., John Kane; Rita L. Kane to Stephanie E. Handley, $70,000.

• 75 Oakbrook Garage, Doris F. Stewart to Robert Morettin, $12,000.

BLASDELL

• 125 Helen Ave., Milholland Trust 101190 Tr to Michael A. Slater, $105,000.

BOSTON

• 6692 Hillcroft Drive, Lisa C. Emerling to Cbj Properties, $100,000.

BUFFALO

• 1081 Elmwood, 1011 Elmwood Ave. to Gateway Mar, $2,100,000.

• 51 Johnson Park, Ivonne V. Woelfel; Richard P. Woelfel to 51johnsonpark, $380,000.

• 133 Park, John F. Odonnell Jr. to Scott C. Michaels, $360,000.

• 221 Virginia St., Virginia Management Corp to Vipab Holdings, $350,000.

• 11 Windsor, Matthew D. Dimick to Barbara A. Finn; Thomas M. Finn, $325,000.

• 147 Mariner St., Kathleen M. Harlock; Robert C. Harlock Jr. to Joseph Trolli; Michele D. Trolli, $319,888.

• 469 Normal, Naples Family Trust No 1 to Hampshire&normal, $300,000.

• 89 Norris St., Munschauer to Cortese Enterprises, $279,850.

• 437 Potomac, Robin Klein; Jason Spatz to Alea R. Mongeon; Zachary P. Newman, $278,000.

• 409 Hertel, Adornetto Peter N to Der Yaseen Properties, $275,000.

• 31 Lovering Ave., Gary Dean Shepard; Jason Shepard to Sharon Greene, $270,000.

• 147 Fordham, Carole Ogrady Speciale; Speciale V. James to Leonard J. Simms; Tonya R. Lake, $260,000.

• 161 Woodward Ave., Lcr Properties to Maria Daxenbichler; Charles R. Wesley, $245,000.

• 188 Hodge Ave., Shelley L. Beck; Jeffrey B. Fyvie; Timothy M. Fyvie; Kathleen A. Pieri to Farida Naheed, $230,000.

• 24 Knox, Justin H. Tate; Rebekah M. Tate to Rached M. Ibrahim; Kawthar Kotob-Ibrahim, $207,100.

• 777 Mckinley Parkway, Robert J. Simmons II to Jonathan E. Lilley, $200,000.

• 268 Parker, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Leslie A. Isla, $199,000.

• 31 Rebecca Park, Barbara A. Prenatt; William F. Prenatt to Mitchell R. Thomas, $181,200.

• 35 Eaglewood Ave., Joshua Quant to Ronald Campanelli, $158,000.

• 282 Saranac, Mary C. Orourke; Timothy C. Orourke to Alexander L. Lent, $146,910.

• 443 East St., Phong T. Shelton; Tuan Anh Tran to Nyo Mee, $140,000.

• 81 Howell St., Buf-Ton Properties to Dennis Trepeta, $118,500.

• 201 Englewood Ave., Zhenghua Qi to Nzigamasabo John, $116,000.

• 216 Villa Ave., Sandra D. Washington to 216 Villa, $100,000.

• 35 Kofler, Robert P. Johnson; Walter J. Stoklosa to Fannie Mae, $97,805.

• 3278 Bailey, General Assembly of The Church of The Lord Jesus Christ of The Apostolic Faith Tr to Tanjir Alam, $93,000.

• 3174 Bailey Ave., Realiant USA; Reliant USA to Jahangir M. Hogue, $87,000.

• 34 Depew East, Janie Belive; James Guerra; James M. Guerra; Peter Guerra; Judith Kaftalovich to Edward L. Byrd, $80,000.

• 23 Auchinvole Ave., Bonita M. Coon to Destry B. Berry; Kelly M. Berry, $75,900.

• 415 Highgate Ave., John L. Cummings to Bonnie Mutignani, $75,000.

• 107 Amherst St., Ljerka Vranic to Sear 18, $75,000.

• 63 Clay St., Walter Win to Tito B. Afatio, $70,000.

• 66 Gladstone, Finehomes Holdings to Ggh Logistics, $70,000.

• 221 Crowley Ave., Frank E. Kozma; Frank Kozma; Marcia Kozma to Naw Say Paw; Saw Nyi Nyi, $65,000.

• 153 Arkansas, Arkansas Properties to Balmoral, $64,000.

• 21 Mumford St., James L. Maloney; 21 Mumford Partnership to Majed Ottman, $63,000.

• 72 Academy, Fortunes America Properties to Nuruddin Munsi; Md Abdul Zaher, $62,500.

• 55 Roesch, Elizabeth L. Mcmahon to Golden Land, $60,000.

• 155 Peter, Kevin Helfer; Paul Lamparelli to Standing Buffalo Enterprises, $60,000.

• 48 Ideal St., Margaret M. Marshall; Matthew C. Marshall to Goodyear Realty USA, $57,000.

• 148 Northland, Edward M. Talley; Evelyn J. Talley to Emerald East Cheek, $55,000.

• 117 Mayer, Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Deucemont, $53,000.

• 342 Cornwall, Yuandou to Jesmin Akter; Mohammed A. Jabbar, $52,000.

• 542 Willett, Craig Pruitt Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Q 2 The L, $49,500.

• 73 Ludington St., Francis Amendola; Suzanne Est Knapczyk to Keybank NA, $49,494.

• 25 Theodore, Thomas A. Schugardt to Taniya Tahmina, $48,000.

• 67 Phyllis, Three Ocean Business International to Mamun Md A Al; Mobasserra Shilpy, $45,000.

• 504 Cambridge, Ab&ah Business to Gmc Wholesale, $45,000.

• 29 Lewis, Foot Group to Julian Beard, $45,000.

• 66 Gladstone, Cbw Holdings to Finehomes Holdings, $45,000.

• 21 Rounds, Buffalo Niagara Investors Group to Kevin Seaman Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $44,000.

• 208 Carl St., Reliance Property Solutions to Mahabbat Ali Akhund, $43,000.

• 204 Benzinger, Midfirst Bank to Roksana Pervin, $42,500.

• 64 Reservation St., Ivan Minkewicz to Linwin Properties, $40,000.

• 11 Pembina, Success Property Investment to Pon Jumat, $39,700.

• 61 Kirkpatrick, Caffery to Nasiha Ahmed; Shuvo Aaqib M Chowdhury, $37,000.

• 2002 Fillmore, Tyshan Ridgeway to Excellent Houses, $36,500.

• 2426 Bailey Ave., Abdo M. Fadhel; Younis Zaid to Mohammed Z. Hoque, $35,000.

• 37 Wright Ave., Bank of New York Tr; Cwabs Asset Backed Certificates Series 2004-Bc4 Tr to Rashid J. Goshtasb, $34,500.

• 114 Central Ave., James D. Malinowski to Mohammed Mahabulu Alam; Sholeli Sultana Alam, $33,000.

• 63 Leslie, Zakir Talukder to Tofazzal Bhuiyan, $32,000.

• 364 French, Fayaz A. Chowdhury; Mahfuzur R. Matin to Mashuda Khanom, $30,000.

• 1481 Delavan East, Bon-Dhon Buffalo to Three Sisters of Buffalo, $30,000.

• 63 Rogers, Mark Alexander to Mohammad Nurul Islam, $30,000.

• 56 Rogers, Mark Alexander to Mohammad Nurul Islam, $30,000.

• 66 Peoria, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Evangelical Church Christ For Nations Nations For Christ, $27,000.

• 54 Clarence, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammed S. Islam, $26,000.

• 599 La Salle, Md J. Abedin to Aktarunnesa Mosammat, $25,000.

• 65 Lemon St., Kim Redden to Earl Sharpe; Jeanan Sharpe, $25,000.

• 56 Poplar Ave., Gail A. Gaiser; Mark E. Gaiser to Larry Sanger, $25,000.

• 255 Ashley St., Edie Ishii to Mohammed Kamruzzaman, $25,000.

• 1497 Broadway, Lamaks Realty&management to Firoz Ahmed, $24,000.

• 22 Zittel St., Beaville West; Beville West to Jillian Zybala, $24,000.

• 19 Lawrence Place, Tina L. Casillas; Tina Giusti to Michael J. Conroe, $24,000.

• 540 Riley, Rhino Villas to Solomon Myree, $20,000.

• 148 Riley, Abdul Hashim; Md Masud Parveg to Anup Kumar Sarkar; Ruposri Bhowmic, $20,000.

• 87 Sirrett, Sheree M. Smith to Dawn Dunkle; John Dunkle, $18,000.

• 262 Breckenridge, Haim Arie Elfgot; Haim Arie Helfgot to Abs Enterprises, $16,000.

• 2471 Bailey, Mojammel Hossain; Abu Talukder; Zakir Talukder to Salman International, $15,000.

• 679 Bailey Ave., Elaine J. Cintorino; Nicholas A. Cintorino Sr. to Morgan Whittaker Capital, $14,000.

• 405 Schiller, Roksana Pervin to Md A. Hoque, $10,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 3999 Genesee St., Genesee Investments to Genbuell, $750,000.

• 4728 Transit Road, Gene Dirosa to 4728 Transit Road, $300,000.

• 4868 Transit Road, Cortese Enterprises to Octavus Storage, $299,000.

• 25 Dennis Lane, Great Lakes Home Properties to Mathew Kraska; Donna K. Rachuna, $166,500.

• 126 Princeton Court, Roy Gritzke to Charlene Hulett, $156,000.

• 127 Ledyard Ave., Lisa L. Garry; Timothy J. Garry to Cynthia Juzdowski; Michael T. Juzdowski, $136,675.

• 73 Rosemead Lane, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Dominic T. Buttino, $127,000.

• 1444 Cleveland, Kweb Properties to Adrien L. Smith Jr., $114,300.

• 96 East Toulon Drive, Bcat 2015-14btt Tr; Christiana Trust Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr dba to Lmb Capital, $112,550.

• 98 Patricia Lane, David P. Mcnamara to Kimberly Dixon; Robert E. Dixon Sr., $109,900.

• 177 Ludwig Ave., Edward M. Matuszak to Brandon S. Grinder, $106,000.

• 72 Girard Ave., Danny L. Gedraitis to Crystal Schroer, $101,760.

• 85 Colton St., Grace M. Burruano to Jennifer R. Slater, $98,900.

• 8 Mayfair Court, Jehanzeb Syed; Cynthia Whiting to Briana Lucas, $98,000.

• 31 Loxley Road, Mitchell D. Webber to Cynthia M. Pigler; Hilry J. Pigler Jr., $85,000.

• 14 Celina St., James Bakowski; Jeffrey Bakowski; Suzanne M. Bakowski; Amy C. Brown; Julianne M. Fitzgerald; Jane Kotowski; Jerome Kotowski; Ann Marie Spulecki; Anne Marie Spulecki to Kara W. Silvestri, $83,200.

• 35 Zoerb Ave., Kelly A. Kedzierski; William J. Kedzierski; Sarah Michalek to Structured Asset Investments Loan Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2004-3 Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $77,465.

• 65 Wanda Ave., Adam Findlay; Anthony J. Lana to Sweet Home Solution, $65,300.

• 879 French Road, HUD to Jack M. Jarmack Jr., $63,000.

• 143 Wanda Ave., Emily M. Duplicki to Robert P. Duplicki, $44,000.

• 52 Marne, Mccormack Properties Limited to Randolph Monterro, $32,900.

• 83 Toelsin Road, James D. Mckillen; Michael H. Mckillen; Michael J. Mckillen; Neil P. Mckillen III; Timothy K. Mckillen to Francis J. Crapsi, $20,000.

• 19-21 Shelby Drive, Charles A. Gallagher III to Richard M. Mattison, $17,000.

CLARENCE

• 5390 Briannas Nook, Forbes Homes to Jason M. Fronden; Tina M. Fronden, $409,900.

• 9645 Martin Road, Dawn M. Swetz to Jacqueline J. Goergen; Joseph G. Goergen II, $346,000.

• 6659 Goodrich Road, Beverly J. Belko; Barbara A. Blemel; Bernice M. Hahn to Thompson Land, $215,000.

• 10865 Bodine Road, Michael Benson; James Laczkowski; Julie Laczkowski; Patricia Laczkowski to Mtglq Investors, $202,343.

• 4155 Connection Drive, Sornell Development Corp to Cynthia Juhre, $190,000.

• 9508 Village Mill Lane, Nancy A. Ruggiero; Nancy Ruggiero to John E. Kwandras; Paula M. Kwandras, $189,900.

COLLINS

• 14665 Bagdad Road, Clair A. Schindler; Candice Villa to Gary J. Hepler; Linda L. Hepler, $80,000.

CONCORD

• 12998 Springville Boston Road, Kristen Woodarek; Kristin Woodarek; Martin Woodarek to Joanne M. Wagner; Paul M. Wagner, $425,000.

• Vacant land Pritchard Road, Elwood P. Barrett to Joseph J. Levandoski, $25,000.

• 13000 Belscher Road, Shirley M. Phillips to Anthony F. Marinaro, $25,000.

• 0 Moore Road, New York Telephone Company to Rjt Towers, $8,333.

EDEN

• 2786 Shadagee Road, Colleen Sroda; Edward Sroda to Bonnie Henry; Martin D. Lahn, $318,000.

• 9793 Sisson Hgwy, Alex S. Czuprynski; Josephine Czuprynski to Ashley N. Dichristopher, $180,000.

• 9034 South State Road, Kathleen U. Roberts to Michael E. Dau, $125,000.

ELMA

• 70 Cloverlane Drive, Carol Souder; Carol Corbetta Souder; Jeffrey Souder to Ian J. Sherman; Jessica J. Sherman, $350,000.

EVANS

• 637 Larkin Road, Melody C. Lal; Sanjay Lal to Frank Pero; Lisa Pero, $1,250,000.

• Vacant land Beechwood Road, Dale Marriott; Dale V. Marriott; Kathy Marriott to Michael Schraft, $15,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1397 Staley Road, Margaret Vucetic; Peter Vucetic to Joseph M. Neuhaus; Ann J. Neuhaus-Wren, $309,000.

• 306 Quarry Run, Ryan Homes of New York to William Johnson Jr., $307,300.

• 108 Country Club Drive, John W Stickl Construction Co to Constance M. Fitzpatrick; Robert S. Fitzpatrick, $256,000.

• 2211 Grand Island Boulevard, Leemilts Petroleum to Gramax, $205,478.

• 1133 Sheree Drive, Matthew R. Rang to Christopher S. Oldin; Marina E. Payne, $190,000.

• 3407 Wallace Drive, Diane Hassan; Mark Hassan to Dan K. Patterson; Susan L. Patterson, $142,000.

• 60 Crescent Road, Albert Payne Jr.; Gerarda A. Payne to Humaira Ahmed; Shahzad Shaheen, $115,000.

• 292 Havenwood Lane, John W Stickl Construction Co to Elaine M. Ventura; Ventura Norman A, $48,000.

HAMBURG

• 3080 Amsdell Road, Joan Jarvis to Amsdell Properties, $900,000.

• 6737 Willow Ridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Alycia A. Sawyer; Arron Sawyer, $427,430.

• 6951 Taylor Road, Daniel J. Kaszubowski Sr. to Jonathan D. Hughes; Brittany R. Wells, $191,000.

• 101 Pine St., Jacqueline M. Rachwal; Theodore K. Rachwal to Steven H. Babcock, $178,500.

• 3710 Howard Road, Glenn P. Zdazenski; Kelly R. Zdazenski to Nicholas A. Kowal, $170,000.

• 3992 Tudor Place, Judy L. Poust to Sarah J. Dispenza; Kenneth J. Hild; Mary Jane Hild, $158,000.

• 4870 Kennison Parkway, Marcy T. Kamery; Michael Kamery to Gail M. Sills, $132,000.

• 4264 Glenwillow Drive, Christine A. Gerace; Joseph S. Gerace to Marie C. Manzoni, $120,000.

• 5518 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development to Anna E. Niedermeyr-Smith, $65,000.

• 58 Pine St., Daniel P. Rosati; Nanci Rosati to Mark A. Mol, $62,500.

• 3790 Howard Road, Dato Development to Ryan Homes of New York, $54,500.

• Vl Eckhardt Road, Gerald C. Saxe; Kathleen Saxe to Sara L. Maher; William B. Maher, $50,000.

• 4840 L#5 Mckinley Parkway, Heritage Village to Elizabeth Bevan, $33,000.

• 3775 Nelson Ave., Nicholas A. Kowal to Andrea C. Weishaupt, $30,000.

• Vacant land Eckhardt Road, Gerald C. Saxe; Kathleen M. Saxe to Sara L. Maher; William B. Maher, $25,000.

HOLLAND

• 9769 South Protection Road, Edyta E. Sokolowski; Grzegorz Z. Sokolowski to Michael J. Croom; Miranda Croom, $150,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 57 Center St., Reyashi Zhara A Al to Center Properties Management, $135,000.

• 1654 Electric Ave., Abdullah Almontaser to H&y Rental Properties, $125,000.

• 1601 Electric Ave., Abdulla S. Almontaser to H&y Rental Properties, $125,000.

• 15 Grape, Lisa Hatch to Akm A. Husen, $105,000.

• 100 Warsaw St., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Adel S. Ahmed, $73,000.

• 97 Franklin St., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Ahmed Uhmar, $65,000.

• 101 Victory Ave., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Ahmed Uhmar, $57,000.

• 133 Victory Ave., Chevonne T. Cano to Kathleen A. Parker, $55,000.

• 584 Ridge Road, Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to John Khela, $48,000.

• 206 Roland Ave., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Muhammed Rahman, $44,000.

• 53 Kirby Ave., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Burhan Ahmed, $33,000.

• 62 Walnut St., Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Gregg Bellagamba; Shad Garner, $26,000.

• 56 Martin Road, Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to John Khela, $20,000.

• 22 Caldwell, Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to 22 Caldwell, $16,000.

• 171 Ridge Road, Joyce Warthling; City of Lackawanna to Burhan Ahmed, $16,000.

• 7 Seal Place, Castlerock 2017 to Nicholas Korzkowski, $9,900.

LANCASTER

• 10 Cherryfield Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Kathryn J. Dietrich-Green; Harry B. Green III, $394,147.

• 39 South Irwinwood Road, Jennefer M. Bojt; Jennefer M. Seifert to David Mcnamara; Leanne Mcnamara, $191,580.

• 32 Colonial Ave., Sarah N. Stachewicz to Dawn M. Swetz, $175,000.

• 190 Aurora St., James Mackinnon to Chelsea Roth; Kevin Roth, $170,000.

• 564 Harris Hill Road, Renfro Charles F Bkr Tr; Mark J. Schlant to Cynthia B. Bujanowski, $28,500.

NEWSTEAD

• 12516 Stage Road, Lydia Ormsby; Russell J. Ormsby to Steven Leroy, $50,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 4523 Belcher Road, Sunil Bakshi; Jennifer R. Yuhas to Fannie Mae, $166,872.

ORCHARD PARK

• 4845 Abbott Road, John C. Farmelo; Laura Hopkins Farmelo to Amy S. King, $525,000.

• 14 Breezewood Drive, Erin E. Ryan to Charles M. Baldo; Lindsay G. Baldo, $370,000.

• 5050 Ellicott Road, Charles Mullins; Madelyn Mullins to Jessica Noel Innes, $170,000.

• 7 Woodshire Court, Brompton/caesar Associates Joint Venture to Thomas J Johnson Construction, $118,000.

• 35 Knoche Way, Vanderbilt Properties to Daniel J. Elvin; Kara E. Elvin, $101,000.

• 4356 Abbott Road, Mary R. Sperduti to Cheryl Sperduti; Louis Sperduti, $80,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 15 Rachel Lane, George E. Dewald; George Elbert Dewald to Joann M. Feuz, $159,500.

• 27 Greenwood Place, Jewel A. Mowry to Eva M. Stiny; Mitchell Webber, $140,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 368 Delaware St., Brenton Hausladen to Thomas L. Zellner, $120,000.

• 17 Fuller Ave., Lloyd D. Dolpp to Lawrence W. Kosowski, $60,000.

TONAWANDA

• 163 Paramount, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Mark Zee; Sara L. Zee, $165,000.

• 146 Calvert Boulevard, Ann S. Dinan; Frank J. Dinan to Jyoti Rai; Dipesh Thakuri, $159,900.

• 514 Highland Ave., Sara L. Zee to Jens Andersen; Catrina Mary, $154,500.

• 100 Fairbanks Ave., Mary Elizabeth Latona; Michael G. Latona to Jessica Trzyzewski; Philip Trzyzewski, $140,000.

• 224 East Hazeltine Ave., Amy M. Schenk; Christopher A. Schenk to Scott Murray, $136,000.

• 166 Mcconkey Drive, Claudia B. Evans to Jacqueline S. Larocque, $134,900.

• 693 Colvin Boulevard, Gina M. Varney; Kevin M. Varney to Nicholas D. Sonricker, $132,000.

• 224 Athens Boulevard, Michele Patterson; Michelle Patterson to Colleen R. Callahan, $130,000.

• 235 Woodland Drive, Kaitlin J. Shoemaker to Michael A. Puglia, $118,450.

• 133 Dexter Terrace, Arthur P&gertrude T Keller Trust 010588 Tr to David W. Reed, $100,000.

• 240 Parkedge Ave., Mtglq Investors to Wne Property Acquisition, $60,100.

• 61 Kerr Ave., Gary L. Knoer to Timothy E. Hoegel, $50,000.

WEST SENECA

• 103 Caldwell Drive, Judith M. Arcara-Baxter; Thomas F. Baxter to Kristen L. Joassaint; Jenny Zephaniah, $269,000.

• 20 Ganna Ct4934, Louis S. Ruberto; Paula Ruberto to Randall Black; Susanna Porter Black, $247,500.

• 575 Union Rd3933, Amy M. Macdonald; Robert J. Macdonald to Sheila A. Ersing; Lisa L. Garry, $206,000.

• 5 Winfield Drive, Lila M. Catapano; Michael A. Catapano to Pamela C. Scrivener; Bruce E. Pfender, $205,000.

• 36 Mayfield Drive, Norine Rinker to Edyta Sokolowski; Grzegorz Sokolowski, $180,000.

• 155 Ansley Court, Kondaur Capital Corporation Tr; Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-3 Tr to Carolann J. Walker, $105,000.