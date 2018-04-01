Dessert and wine in the stacks planned at Youngstown Free Library

Recipes for appetizers and dessert from the Youngstown Free Library's collection will take center stage when the Friends of the Youngstown Free Library host the 9th annual “Dessert and Wine in the Stacks” bake sale fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 13 in the library at 240 Lockport St.

The refreshments will be prepared by trustees, members of the Friends group and library staff.

Tickets are being sold at the library now at the cost of $10 for 12 tickets, with each ticket good for one appetizer or dessert. At the door during the event, tickets will be $1 each. A serving of wine will cost two tickets.

A children’s room will offer kid-friendly treats.