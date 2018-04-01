Colleges: UB women's tennis wins eight in a row

The University at Buffalo, the defending Mid-American Conference women's tennis tournament champion, never has won the conference regular season title.

Halfway through the 2018 season, though, the Bulls (11-3 overall) are undefeated (4-0) in MAC play after Sunday's 7-0 sweep at Bowling Green. their eighth win in a row. The host Falcons were 3-0 in conference matches and riding a five-match winning streak before the defeat.

UB's victory vollows Friday's 6-1 win at Miami, the team the Bulls defeated in the championship match of the 2017 MAC Tournament>

For the second match in a row, the Bulls won all six singles, three in straight sets by senior Tanja Stojanovska, Lolade Ogungbesan and Sanjana Sudhir. Chantal Martinez Blanco won at first singles over Paula Comella of Bowling Green, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3.

"With all the adversity we faced today and to defeat a really strong team on the road like Bowling Green says so much about this team and their unwavering belief in what we are trying to accomplish as a program," said UB coach Kristen Maines.

While the UB women were on the road, the men's team ended a three-match losing streak with a 4-0 triumph over Monmouth (N.J.) at the Miller Tennis Saturday to improve to 8-8.

Baseball

St. Bonaventure 7, UMass 5: Bona scored six times in the sixth innings, taking the rubber game of a three-game Atlantic 10 Conference series at Earl Lorden Field in Amherst, Mass.

Sophomore Jeff Palczewski (Orchard Park) continued his hot hitting for the Bonnies with two hits and two RBIs. Palczewski had five hits in 14 at-bats (.357 average) in the three-game series from the Minutemen with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Senior right-hander Roman Wild (1-2) pitched 3.2 innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit and striking out six, a career high.