[BN] Blitz newsletter: What if the Bills don't trade up for a quarterback?

It is widely believed the Buffalo Bills intend to move up in the draft to select a franchise quarterback. Rex Ryan has predicted it, and you can even use our simulator to formulate your own trade.

But what if the Bills are unable or unwilling to make a deal? Who should they take at No. 12? Jay Skurski tackles that question at the top of his latest Bills mailbag: "That depends on the Bills’ evaluation of Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. If they feel he has franchise potential, taking him at 12 is justifiable." (More on Jackson later).

"If the Bills don’t think Jackson is worth the 12th pick, the other glaring need on the roster is at linebacker," Skurski concludes. "If Georgia’s Roquan Smith is still available, and there is a chance he could be with four quarterbacks going in your scenario in the first 11 picks, he would become an immediate starter."

'Most electrifying player in the draft': Mark Gaughan profiles Lamar Jackson in the latest installment of the News' Path to the Passer series exploring potential quarterback options for the Bills.

Spending ledger: The Bills rank 11th in the NFL in total value of contracts handed out so far this offseason, Mark Gaughan wrote.

