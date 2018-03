WORKMAN, Martha (Pitts)

WORKMAN - Martha (nee Pitts)

Of Buffalo, departed this life March 24, 2018; wife of the late Edd Workman. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 12 noon at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., where funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.