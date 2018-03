TURNER, Rev. Maggie M.

TURNER - Rev. Maggie M. August 4, 1935 - March 23, 2018. Mother of Walter Vincent Turner and Pastor Veda D. Pierce; sister of Evelyn Allen, Deborah Allen and Denise L. Collier. Services will be held at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 174 E. Eagle St., Buffalo, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Viewing from 10-11 AM with the funeral following at 11 AM.