STAFFORD, Mary J. (Reville)

March 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Stafford. Devoted mother of Susan (Bernard) Strasser. Loving grandmother of Joseph Strasser and Mollie (Jeremy) Ballaro and great-grandmother of Lucy and Pascal Ballaro. Dear sister of Paul M. (late Arlene) and the late James T. (Jean), John L. and Eugene T. (Joan) Reville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, March 31st from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.) on Monday, April 2nd at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com