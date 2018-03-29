SPENCE, Alex

SPENCE - Alex Age 95, of North Tonawanda, March 27, 2018, at his residence under the care of Niagara Hospice. Husband of 49 years of Karen (nee Horan) Spence; father of Michael (Jennifer) and Gary (Carolyn) Spence, Dennis (Amber), Sandra and David (Lori) Brenon and the late Alex Spence, Jr., Sharon Brown and Brenda (late Daniel) Duff; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Alex was a US Marine Corps Veteran serving in Guadalcanal during World War II. He was a retired employee of Keller Technology. Alex loved to play his guitar and sing Christian hymns and spend time with his family. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 31st from 1:00 until 4:00 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions are preferred to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY14094.