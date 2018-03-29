SMITH, Brenda

SMITH - Brenda March 27, 2018 of The Cattaraugus Indian Territory, at the age of 77 years. Loving mother of Kevin Smith. Sister of Virginia (late Allen Burdale) Johnson, Karen (Phil) Beck, Carol (Doug) Hall, Renee (Gary) Hess and the late Ralph Capasso. Daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl (Kennedy) Capasso. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main S.t (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM from the Silver Creek Assembly of God. Please assemble at church.