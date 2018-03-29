SCOTT, Gerald L. "Jerry"

Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Doreen A. (nee DiAngelo); devoted father of Lee Scott, Reid Scott, Brianna Hayes and Jessica Hayes; loving son of James and Doris (nee Halm) Scott; dear brother of James (Sue), Jeffrey and Joseph; fond son-in-law of Carmella and the late John DiAngelo. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday from 10-1 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com