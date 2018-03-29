PHILLIPS, Ted

PHILLIPS - Ted March 28, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY; dearest father of Shelley (Mark) Vranjes, Peter (Marguerite) and Stacey (Phil) Delmont; grandfather of Kristina, Michael, Matthew, Maxwell, Alison, Alexander, Jason and Taylor; son of the late Petre and Dina (nee Yankoloff) Phillips; brother of the late Helen Maloney, Jimmy, Carl, Evangeline and Annie Rainville; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday, 4-8 PM. Poman at 7 PM. Prayers Saturday morning at 10:30 AM, with Funeral Services from St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.