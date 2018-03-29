LEVINDOFSKE, Esther "Honeygirl" (Kempf)

Of Hamburg, NY, March 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Levindofske, Sr.; dearest mother of Susan (David) Crockett, Debra (Martin) Hernik, Timothy (Brenda) Levindofske, Matthew (Deborah) Levindofske, Elizabeth (Bill) McMahan, Judy Wojtaszek and the late Daniel J. Levindofske, Jr.; loving grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; dear sister of John Kempf, Gerald Kempf, Richard Kempf, devoted sister Linda (Ronald) Rybarczyk and the late Daniel (Nancy) Kempf and Eugene (Christine) Kempf. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 12 noon to 3 and 6 to 9pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 (no visitation Easter Sunday). Interment in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com