HOLTZ - Georgia (nee Burton)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 24, 2018 at the age of 90. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 10 AM - 11 AM at Greater Refuge Temple of Christ, 943 Jefferson Ave. where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.