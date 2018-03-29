GUGLIUZZA, Anthony J.

GUGLIUZZA - Anthony J. Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 27, 2018; devoted father of Joseph (Andrea) Gugliuzza, Anthony (Lauri) Gugliuzza and Michael Gugliuzza; cherished grandfather of Christina, Megan, Angela, Makai, Mykael Marie and Dante; loving son of the late Joseph and Josephine Gugliuzza; dear brother of Dianella "Pinky" (late Anthony) Cuppone; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Anthony served in the National Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.