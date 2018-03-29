People snap photos of the Saginaw as it leaves Lock 8 upward to Lake Erie before the annual Top Hat Ceremony at Lock 8 Gateway Park in Port Colborne.
Kids run through Lock 8 Gateway Park as the Saginaw sails upward to Lake Erie.
Port Colborneu2019s Fair Trade Committee provides a pancake breakfast before the annual Top Hat Ceremony.
The Saginaw was originally launched May 9, 1953 as the John J. Boland. John James Boland was born in Buffalo and developed the American Steamship Company in 1907 a vessel brokerage business.
A crew member on the Saginaw waves to those gathered for the annual Top Hat Ceremony at Lock 8 Gateway Park in Port Colborne.
The vessel was christened Saginaw on Nov. 20, 1999, in honor of Michiganu2019s Saginaw River.
Tom Pekar, the offical Port Colborne town cryer, kicks off the annual Top Hat Ceremony.
Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney hosts the annual Top Hat Ceremony at Lock 8 Gateway Park gazebo.
Young and old enjoy the annual Top Hat Ceremony.
Michelle Mason, assistant director of the Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum, holds the hat during the annual Top Hat Ceremony.
The Capt. Henry Jackman arrives at Lock 8 Gateway Park.
People snap photos of the Algoma Niagara before the annual Top Hat Ceremony.
People gather for the annual Top Hat Ceremony and the official opening of the Welland Canal.
The original top hat on display at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre. Captains of the first upbound ship of the season sign the top hat. This hat, which was retired in 1984, started receiving signatures of captains in 1947.
Capt. Chesley Thorne of the Algoma Niagara, puts on the ceremonial top hat.
Capt. Chesley Thorne, left, of the Algoma Niagara, has his photo taken by the Chief Engineer David Allan.
Capt. Chesley Thorne, left, of the Algoma Niagara, and Chief Engineer David Allan, right, sign the top hat.
Some of the signatures in the ceremonial top hat at the St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre.
Capt. Chesley Thorne of the Algoma Niagara poses for a photo with the ship.
Capt. Chesley Thorne (with top hat) of the Algoma Niagara poses for a photo with other dignitaries.
